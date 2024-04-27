Kenora – Weather – Grab the raincoat, weather is wet this morning as you head out, but will shift by afternoon.

Kenora is experiencing a damp and cold start to the weekend with light rain and near-freezing temperatures expected. Residents should prepare for a quick transition in weather throughout the weekend, potentially affecting outdoor activities and travel.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As of 6:51 AM CDT at Kenora Airport, the temperature is a chilly 4.7°C under light rain conditions. The high humidity at 99% coupled with a north-northeast wind blowing at 17 km/h reduces visibility to just 5 km. The atmospheric pressure is on a downward trend at 100.7 kPa, indicating the continuation of unsettled weather.

Expected Conditions

The rain is expected to cease early this afternoon, transitioning to cloudy skies. Fog patches from the morning will dissipate as the wind shifts to the north, increasing to 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. Today’s high will barely reach 7°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight, skies will clear, but the temperature will drop significantly, reaching a low of minus 5°C. The wind chill factor will make it feel as cold as minus 8 overnight, as winds continue gusting up to 40 km/h before becoming lighter near midnight.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Sunday will start mainly sunny, although cold, with morning wind chills plummeting to minus 12. Winds will shift to the east at 20 km/h. The daytime high will slightly improve to 9°C, and the UV index will rise to 6, indicating a higher level of sunlight exposure.

The weather will take another turn by Sunday night with periods of rain and a low temperature just above freezing at plus 1°C.

Monday’s forecast is uncertain with periods of rain or snow expected throughout the day and a high of only 7°C. The night will remain cloudy with a 60% chance of rain showers or flurries and temperatures hovering around plus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Due to the fluctuating and harsh conditions, residents should wear multiple layers that can be adjusted throughout the day. Waterproof and insulated outerwear is crucial, especially in the mornings and evenings. A hat and gloves are also recommended to handle the cold wind chills effectively.

Weather Trivia

Kenora’s weather is highly influenced by its northern location and proximity to Lake of the Woods, leading to rapid weather changes that can vary dramatically within very short periods, especially during the transition seasons.