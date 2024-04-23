THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Sometimes you just need to say “It feels T-Bay” and take some time to feel good about our community, yes there are problems, but as long as their are people willing to shake things up and move toward positive change, we can do it!

It is a damp start in the city, on the Northside heading into The Vault on Red River Road there were a few raindrops, but nothing to get all freaked out over. Be aware that there is a Winter Weather Advisory to the east along Highway 17.

Today’s weather at Thunder Bay begins with cloudy skies and mild temperatures but will soon transition to cooler conditions with mixed precipitation. The day starts with observed conditions from Thunder Bay Airport indicating a change is on the horizon, including a brief period of snow.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature : Currently 6.8°C, but expected to fall to zero by the afternoon.

: Currently 6.8°C, but expected to fall to zero by the afternoon. Wind : West-northwest at 13 km/h, shifting to the north and increasing to 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.

: West-northwest at 13 km/h, shifting to the north and increasing to 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. Barometric Pressure : 99.9 kPa with a rising trend, suggesting clearing weather later in the day.

: 99.9 kPa with a rising trend, suggesting clearing weather later in the day. Humidity : High at 89%, with a dew point of 5.1°C.

: High at 89%, with a dew point of 5.1°C. Visibility : Good at 32 km, despite the mostly cloudy conditions.

: Good at 32 km, despite the mostly cloudy conditions. Condition Summary: The day starts with a few rain showers that will transition to flurries, ending in the afternoon followed by clearing skies. Local snowfall could accumulate up to 2 cm.

Tonight’s Forecast The sky will clear tonight, and the wind will decrease from 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h to lighter breezes late in the evening. Temperatures will drop to a low of minus 8°C, with wind chill making it feel as cold as minus 13°C overnight.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Wednesday, April 24)

Day : Sunny skies with light winds up to 15 km/h. High temperatures will reach plus 4°C, but the morning wind chill could feel like minus 11°C.

: Sunny skies with light winds up to 15 km/h. High temperatures will reach plus 4°C, but the morning wind chill could feel like minus 11°C. Night: Clear conditions continue with a low of minus 6°C.

Extended Outlook (Thursday, April 25)

Day : Continued sunny weather with a pleasant high of 10°C.

: Continued sunny weather with a pleasant high of 10°C. Night: Clear skies with a slight warming, as the low reaches plus 1°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations Dress in warm, layered clothing to adjust easily between indoor and outdoor settings. Include a windproof layer, especially for the morning and late evening hours when temperatures drop significantly. Don’t forget a hat and gloves to handle the chilly wind chills expected in the morning and night.

Weather Trivia Thunder Bay’s dramatic weather swings are not uncommon in spring, with a historical record noting a temperature shift from 10°C to below freezing within just a few hours back in April 2003, mirroring today’s expected conditions.