WINNIPEG – WEATHER – Winnipeg is set for a cooler than average day with a forecast high of +10 where the average on this date is +13c. Winds will dominate the day, so it likely means avoid standing with an open umbrella at the corner of Portage and Main.

It will not be forty below as in the video “Prairie Town” by Randy Bachman and Neil Young.

Today’s weather in Winnipeg, observed early at Richardson International Airport, presents a brisk and partly cloudy morning with significant wind activity. As the day progresses, the city can expect a gradual clearing with temperatures rising moderately.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature : Starting off at 3.8°C with a high expected to reach 10°C by the afternoon.

: Starting off at 3.8°C with a high expected to reach 10°C by the afternoon. Wind : Strong northern winds at 37 km/h, gusting up to 49 km/h, are defining the early hours, expected to slightly lessen but maintain substantial gusts throughout the day.

: Strong northern winds at 37 km/h, gusting up to 49 km/h, are defining the early hours, expected to slightly lessen but maintain substantial gusts throughout the day. Barometric Pressure : 100.6 kPa, showing a rising trend indicative of improving weather conditions.

: 100.6 kPa, showing a rising trend indicative of improving weather conditions. Humidity : Currently at 67% with a dew point of -1.8°C.

: Currently at 67% with a dew point of -1.8°C. Visibility : Excellent at 24 km under partly cloudy skies.

: Excellent at 24 km under partly cloudy skies. Condition Summary: Early morning cloudiness is expected to clear, setting the stage for a predominantly sunny day with persistent winds.

Tonight’s Forecast The evening will usher in clear skies with the wind calming significantly. Initial northerly winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will decrease to lighter breezes. Temperatures will drop to a low of minus 5°C, with wind chill factors making it feel as cold as minus 9°C overnight.

Tomorrow’s Forecast (Wednesday, April 24)

Day : A sunny day awaits, with temperatures making a significant leap to a high of 19°C. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h, increasing in intensity later in the day with gusts up to 40 km/h.

: A sunny day awaits, with temperatures making a significant leap to a high of 19°C. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h, increasing in intensity later in the day with gusts up to 40 km/h. Night: The skies will remain clear, with overnight temperatures warming to a comfortable plus 4°C.

Extended Outlook (Thursday, April 25)

Day : Expect a mix of sun and cloud with warm conditions as the high reaches 23°C.

: Expect a mix of sun and cloud with warm conditions as the high reaches 23°C. Night: The evening will see periods of cloudiness, maintaining a mild low of 15°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations Dressing in layers will be key today, starting with a sturdy base layer and adding a wind-resistant jacket to combat the brisk northern gusts. Evening temperatures will drop significantly, so consider an additional insulating layer if out late.

Weather Trivia Did you know that on April 23, 1967, Winnipeg experienced an unexpected late April snowstorm that dropped over 12 cm of snow, showcasing the city’s unpredictable spring weather patterns?