Thunder Bay – Weather – We have a real mixed bag of weather in the forecast over the next few days here in Thunder Bay. Sunday is starting cool and headed to a seasonable +9, Monday will be a very pleasant +15, however by Tuesday there is a possibility of flurries.

Don’t like the weather, just remember, “Wait a minute!”

At 8:00 AM EDT, the temperature hovers around 0.6°C under mostly cloudy skies. The pressure stands at 101.6 kPa, showing a rising trend, which may lead to clearer skies later in the day.

The dew point is currently at -4.2°C, with humidity at 70%, making the air feel quite dry. Winds from the west-southwest blow gently at 10 km/h, and the visibility is excellent at 32 km.

Expected Conditions

Today, Thunder Bay will experience a mix of sun and clouds with a 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. The weather will clear up as it becomes sunny in the afternoon. Winds will shift to the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h, then swing back to the east at similar speeds by the afternoon. The high is expected to reach 9°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Tonight, the skies will be clear, becoming partly cloudy later in the evening. Winds will remain light at up to 15 km/h. The temperature will drop to a low of -3°C, with a wind chill reaching -5°C overnight.

Monday looks promising with mainly sunny skies. The winds will pick up in the afternoon, coming from the southwest at 30 km/h. Temperatures will rise to a pleasant 15°C, although the morning will start chilly with a wind chill of -4°C. The UV index will increase to a moderate 5.

Monday night will see cloudy skies with a 60 percent chance of showers, and the low will be around plus 1°C.

Tuesday will bring a mix of sun and cloud, with a 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries, and a high of 6°C. The night will be clear with temperatures plummeting to -12°C.

Wednesday is expected to be sunny with a high of 9°C and a clear night with the temperature falling to -5°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the chilly start and potential for flurries, residents should consider wearing layers that can be adjusted throughout the day. A warm jacket and possibly a hat and gloves are advisable in the morning, while lighter layers may be suitable for the warmer afternoon.

Weather Trivia

Thunder Bay has a history of unpredictable April weather, including a record snowfall in April 1977, where more than 25 cm of snow blanketed the city, reminding us that winter can linger in the region.