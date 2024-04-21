Winnipeg – Weather – Today will be a great day for hockey despite what are expected to be white-out condition in the downtown during the Winnipeg Jets game tonight.

Winnipeg starts the day with a brisk morning at Winnipeg Richardson International Airport, observed at 6:00 AM CDT. With a slight chill evident under partly cloudy skies, the city is gradually waking up to what promises to be a varied day of weather.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Currently, the temperature stands at a cool -1.5°C with a wind chill making it feel more like -6°C. The barometric pressure is at 102.0 kPa and rising, indicating improving weather conditions as the day progresses.

Humidity is high at 83%, and winds are coming from the west at 12 km/h. Visibility is excellent at 24 km, ensuring clear views under the partly cloudy skies.

Expected Conditions

Today, Winnipeg can expect a shift in the weather with the sun breaking through and west winds picking up to 20 km/h by early afternoon, warming temperatures to a high of 15°C. However, the morning will still carry a wind chill of minus 7. The UV index will be moderate at 5.

For tonight, skies will remain clear with increasing cloudiness after midnight. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h as temperatures dip to a low of plus 3.

Monday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a 30 percent chance of showers in the afternoon and a potential thunderstorm. Winds will be from the south at 20 km/h, becoming westerly and increasing to 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h by early afternoon. The high will be a pleasant 17°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Monday night will see cloudy periods with temperatures dropping to a low of minus 2.

Tuesday is forecasted to be sunny with a high of 7°C and clear skies continuing into the night as temperatures fall to minus 4°C.

Wednesday will also be sunny, with a high reaching 16°C and a low of plus 5°C overnight under clear skies.

Special Note for Winnipeg Jets Fans

For those heading to the evening’s Winnipeg Jets game, expect clear skies with temperatures in the mid-teens and southwesterly winds of 15 to 20 km/h at puck drop.

Although localized whiteout conditions are expected near downtown due to enthusiastic fan celebrations, the actual weather will be conducive for game night activities.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the chilly start, warm layers are essential for the morning. As temperatures rise, lighter layers will be suitable for the afternoon. For the evening, especially for Jets fans, a comfortable jacket and possibly a team scarf would be ideal to enjoy the game outdoors.

Weather Trivia

On this day in history, Winnipeg experienced one of its rapid weather turnarounds, where temperatures swung from a frosty morning to a surprisingly warm afternoon, highlighting the city’s notorious reputation for unpredictable spring weather.