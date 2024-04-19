TORONTO – WEATHER – Remember the raincoat and umbrella today, and don’t lose it for Saturday. Toronto has two more days of wet skies and clouds in store before it moves to partly cloudy for Sunday.

As the city wakes up to a mostly cloudy morning, Toronto’s weather today offers a dynamic mix, transitioning from morning showers to clearer skies by the afternoon. The wind’s shift from east to a stronger west will certainly be noticeable. Here’s everything you need to know about today’s weather and what to expect in the coming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: 7.4°C

7.4°C Condition: Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy Pressure: 101.4 kPa, falling

101.4 kPa, falling Humidity: 96%

96% Wind: East at 8 km/h

East at 8 km/h Visibility: 24 km

Today’s Forecast

Toronto will see mainly cloudy skies this morning with showers beginning soon and tapering off by the afternoon. As the day progresses, expect the clouds to clear somewhat. Winds will pick up around noon, blowing from the west at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. The anticipated high for today is a comfortable 15°C, with a moderate UV index of 4.

Expected Conditions

Saturday, April 20, 2024:

Weather: Cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon showers.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon showers. Wind: Northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h.

Northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. High: 10°C

10°C UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Saturday Night:

Weather: Cloudy periods.

Cloudy periods. Low: 2°C

Sunday, April 21, 2024:

Weather: A mix of sun and cloud.

A mix of sun and cloud. High: 13°C

Sunday Night:

Weather: Clear.

Clear. Low: 4°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today’s varying conditions, it’s advisable to dress in layers. A waterproof jacket is essential for the morning showers, while a lighter layer will suffice as the day warms up. With gusty winds expected, a wind-resistant outer layer will be beneficial.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The highest temperature ever recorded in Toronto was 40.6°C on July 25, 1936, at the Toronto City Centre Airport.