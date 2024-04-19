THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – The winter and spring transfixated transition continues today. It is +2 but feels a lot cooler than that with the combination of humidity and winds. In the downtown PA side of the city this morning, the cool of Lake Superior is really apparent.

Bundle up if you are headed out today!

Today in Thunder Bay, the morning begins under mostly cloudy skies with a slight chill in the air, as temperatures hover around 2°C. Residents should expect a day of fluctuating weather conditions with possibilities of both flurries and rain showers as the day progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: 1.8°C

1.8°C Condition: Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy Pressure: 100.9 kPa, falling

100.9 kPa, falling Humidity: 69%

69% Wind: West-southwest at 15 km/h

West-southwest at 15 km/h Visibility: 32 km

Today’s Forecast

The weather will remain cloudy throughout the day with a 30% chance of flurries transitioning to a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries around noon. Winds will increase, coming from the west at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. The high for today is expected to reach 5°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, April 20, 2024:

Weather: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries early in the morning, clearing later.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries early in the morning, clearing later. Wind: Northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.

Northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. High: 8°C

8°C Morning Wind Chill: -12

Saturday Night:

Weather: Clear.

Clear. Low: 0°C

Sunday, April 21, 2024:

Weather: A mix of sun and cloud.

A mix of sun and cloud. High: 11°C

Sunday Night:

Weather: Cloudy periods.

Cloudy periods. Low: -2°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given today’s variable conditions and the brisk wind, it is advisable for residents to dress in layers that can be easily adjusted. Waterproof and wind-resistant outerwear will be beneficial for those venturing out around midday when the chance of rain showers increases.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay is situated at the head of Lake Superior, which has a significant impact on its local weather, often creating rapidly changing conditions and unique weather phenomena such as lake-effect snow.