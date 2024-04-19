KENORA – WEATHER – Snow? Yes, a snow day in Kenora with two centimeters of the darn stuff expected to fall. Not enough to mean much more than maybe clearing your windows and perhaps the sidewalk, but darn it all its snow.

At least Winter is on its slow march out, WE HOPE!

This morning, the Kenora and Lake of the Woods region welcomes a chilly day with light snow and brisk winds, setting the tone for a cold yet active day in weather. As we look at the current conditions and the forecast extending into the weekend, residents should prepare for varied weather patterns, including flurries and clearer skies later on.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -3.1°C

-3.1°C Condition: Light snow

Light snow Pressure: 101.1 kPa, falling

101.1 kPa, falling Humidity: 88%

88% Wind: West at 16 km/h, gusting to 27 km/h

West at 16 km/h, gusting to 27 km/h Wind Chill: -8

-8 Visibility: 16 km

Today’s Forecast

The day will continue with flurries accumulating up to 2 cm. Winds will shift northwest, increasing to 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. Despite the high reaching just above freezing at +1°C, the wind chill this morning will make it feel as cold as -9.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, April 20, 2024:

Weather: Sunny in the morning, turning to a mix of sun and cloud by noon.

Sunny in the morning, turning to a mix of sun and cloud by noon. Wind: West at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.

West at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. High: 7°C

7°C Morning Wind Chill: -13

Saturday Night:

Weather: Clear.

Clear. Low: -2°C

Sunday, April 21, 2024:

Weather: A mix of sun and cloud.

A mix of sun and cloud. High: 11°C

Sunday Night:

Weather: Cloudy periods.

Cloudy periods. Low: -2°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents should dress warmly today and into the weekend, layering effectively to combat the brisk wind chills. A thick, insulated coat, along with gloves and a hat, is recommended, especially for early morning and evening outings when temperatures are lowest.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Kenora once recorded a snowfall of over 30 cm in a single April day, showcasing the unpredictable spring weather in this northern region.