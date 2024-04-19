Sudbury – WEATHER – If you can get through today and Saturday that just might end it for “Old Man Winter” this year. While the thermometer reads like it is spring the weather forecast is calling for possible snow flurries. Nothing to grab the snowblower over and start waxing that snow shovel though. Just be prepared for cooler less than seasonal weather.

Today in Greater Sudbury, the weather starts with a misty and damp morning as visibility remains limited. The day will gradually clear up, allowing for brief sunny intervals amidst the likelihood of showers. With the temperature standing at 4°C early in the morning, changes in wind direction and speed are anticipated as the day progresses.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: 4.0°C

4.0°C Condition: Mist

Mist Pressure: 101.2 kPa, falling

101.2 kPa, falling Humidity: 100%

100% Wind: South at 15 km/h

South at 15 km/h Visibility: 1.0 km

Today’s Forecast

The day in Greater Sudbury will see periods of rain ending early in the afternoon, followed by a mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of showers. Morning fog patches are expected to dissipate. Wind speeds will increase around the morning, shifting from south at 20 km/h gusting to 50, to west at 40 km/h gusting to 60 by late afternoon. Today’s high will reach 9°C.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, April 20, 2024:

Weather: Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning, transitioning to a 30% chance of rain showers in the afternoon.

Cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries in the morning, transitioning to a 30% chance of rain showers in the afternoon. Wind: West at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h.

West at 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. High: 7°C

Saturday Night:

Weather: Cloudy periods.

Cloudy periods. Low: -2°C

Sunday, April 21, 2024:

Weather: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of either rain showers or flurries.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of either rain showers or flurries. High: 9°C

Sunday Night:

Weather: Cloudy periods.

Cloudy periods. Low: -3°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the fluctuating temperatures and windy conditions, residents should consider layered clothing that can be adjusted easily. Waterproof gear is recommended for the early rain, and a warm jacket is essential for the evening as temperatures dip below freezing.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sudbury is famous for its dramatic weather changes, which can occur rapidly due to its geographical location within the Canadian Shield.