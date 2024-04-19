Winnipeg – Weather – One more day of winter like conditions! “Old Man Winter” is trying to hold on like there is no tomorrow. However by tomorrow the snow will end, and we will be returning to more seasonal spring-like conditions.

Today in Winnipeg, residents are experiencing a brisk morning as temperatures hover just below freezing, accompanied by mostly cloudy skies. A shift in weather patterns brings periods of light snow, coupled with gusty winds that significantly impact the feel of the cold. Here’s what you need to know about today’s weather and the outlook for the weekend.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -1.8°C

-1.8°C Condition: Mostly cloudy

Mostly cloudy Pressure: 101.4 kPa, falling

101.4 kPa, falling Humidity: 87%

87% Wind: West-northwest at 24 km/h

West-northwest at 24 km/h Wind Chill: -8

-8 Visibility: 24 km

Today’s Forecast

Winnipeg will experience cloudy conditions with periods of light snow starting early in the morning. Winds will shift from west to northwest, increasing to 40 km/h and gusting up to 60 km/h. The high for the day will barely reach 0°C, with a morning wind chill making it feel like -10. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, April 20, 2024:

Weather: Sunny.

Sunny. Wind: Winds will pick up again, blowing west at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h.

Winds will pick up again, blowing west at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. High: 10°C

10°C Morning Wind Chill: -12

-12 UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Saturday Night:

Weather: Clear.

Clear. Low: -5°C

Sunday, April 21, 2024:

Weather: Sunny.

Sunny. High: 13°C

Sunday Night:

Weather: Clear.

Clear. Low: +4°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the wind chill making it feel considerably colder, it’s essential to wear warm, layered clothing. A thermal coat, hat, gloves, and scarf are recommended for today, especially during the morning hours when the wind chill dips to its lowest.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The coldest temperature ever recorded in Winnipeg was a bone-chilling -47.8°C on December 24, 1879.