SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – Its almost like “Old Man Winter” is taking a blue pill and staying way past the time he is welcome, as snowflurries and chilly weather continue for the region on Friday and into Saturday.
Sioux Lookout faces a chilly start to the day under a blanket of light snow and brisk winds. With temperatures just below freezing and a wind chill making it feel colder, today’s weather involves a substantial amount of local flurries. Let’s dive into the details of today’s conditions and what to expect in the upcoming days.
Today’s Weather Overview
Current Conditions
- Temperature: -2.5°C
- Condition: Light snow
- Pressure: 100.8 kPa, falling
- Humidity: 95%
- Wind: West-southwest at 13 km/h
- Wind Chill: -7
- Visibility: 2 km
Today’s Forecast
Sioux Lookout will continue to experience flurries throughout the day, with local snow accumulation of 2 to 4 cm. Winds will shift to the northwest, increasing to 20 km/h with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h. The high for today is expected to be just above freezing at +2°C, but the morning wind chill will make it feel like -8.
Expected Conditions
Saturday, April 20, 2024:
- Weather: Mainly sunny.
- Wind: West at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.
- High: 6°C
- Morning Wind Chill: -12
Saturday Night:
- Weather: Cloudy periods.
- Low: -2°C
Sunday, April 21, 2024:
- Weather: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of either rain showers or flurries.
- High: 9°C
Sunday Night:
- Weather: Cloudy periods.
- Low: -5°C
Wardrobe Recommendations
Due to today’s chilly temperatures and expected flurries, dressing warmly is crucial. Opt for layered clothing, including a thermal base layer and a heavy jacket. Accessories like gloves, a hat, and a scarf will provide extra warmth against the cold wind.
Weather Trivia
Did you know? Sioux Lookout has one of the highest yearly snowfall averages in Ontario, often receiving over 2 meters of snow annually.