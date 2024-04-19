SIOUX LOOKOUT – WEATHER – Its almost like “Old Man Winter” is taking a blue pill and staying way past the time he is welcome, as snowflurries and chilly weather continue for the region on Friday and into Saturday.

Sioux Lookout faces a chilly start to the day under a blanket of light snow and brisk winds. With temperatures just below freezing and a wind chill making it feel colder, today’s weather involves a substantial amount of local flurries. Let’s dive into the details of today’s conditions and what to expect in the upcoming days.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -2.5°C

-2.5°C Condition: Light snow

Light snow Pressure: 100.8 kPa, falling

100.8 kPa, falling Humidity: 95%

95% Wind: West-southwest at 13 km/h

West-southwest at 13 km/h Wind Chill: -7

-7 Visibility: 2 km

Today’s Forecast

Sioux Lookout will continue to experience flurries throughout the day, with local snow accumulation of 2 to 4 cm. Winds will shift to the northwest, increasing to 20 km/h with gusts reaching up to 40 km/h. The high for today is expected to be just above freezing at +2°C, but the morning wind chill will make it feel like -8.

Expected Conditions

Saturday, April 20, 2024:

Weather: Mainly sunny.

Mainly sunny. Wind: West at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.

West at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. High: 6°C

6°C Morning Wind Chill: -12

Saturday Night:

Weather: Cloudy periods.

Cloudy periods. Low: -2°C

Sunday, April 21, 2024:

Weather: A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of either rain showers or flurries.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 30% chance of either rain showers or flurries. High: 9°C

Sunday Night:

Weather: Cloudy periods.

Cloudy periods. Low: -5°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

Due to today’s chilly temperatures and expected flurries, dressing warmly is crucial. Opt for layered clothing, including a thermal base layer and a heavy jacket. Accessories like gloves, a hat, and a scarf will provide extra warmth against the cold wind.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sioux Lookout has one of the highest yearly snowfall averages in Ontario, often receiving over 2 meters of snow annually.