SAULT STE. MARIE – WEATHER – More rain! At least we need the moisture in the soil to keep the gardens and lawns getting set for turning to that beautiful and vibrant brightness that they need.

Meanwhile make sure you are set for the weather with mitts or light gloves and a cap or hat!

In Sault Ste. Marie, a light rain greets the early hours, accompanying residents as they start their day. With temperatures around 4°C, the city faces a day of mixed weather conditions, including chances of rain showers and flurries. Wind speeds are set to increase, creating a brisk atmosphere throughout the area.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: 4.4°C

4.4°C Condition: Light rain

Light rain Pressure: 101.2 kPa, falling

101.2 kPa, falling Humidity: 88%

88% Wind: West-northwest at 8 km/h

West-northwest at 8 km/h Visibility: 24 km

Today’s Forecast

The weather in Sault Ste. Marie will remain mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of rain showers early this morning, transitioning to a mix of rain showers and flurries near noon. Wind speeds will pick up, coming from the northwest at 30 km/h and gusting up to 50 km/h. Temperatures will hold steady near 4°C throughout the day.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, April 20, 2024:

Weather: Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries.

Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries. Wind: West at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h.

West at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h. High: 4°C

Saturday Night:

Weather: Cloudy periods.

Cloudy periods. Low: -2°C

Sunday, April 21, 2024:

Weather: A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries.

A mix of sun and cloud with a 40% chance of rain showers or flurries. High: 7°C

Sunday Night:

Weather: Cloudy periods.

Cloudy periods. Low: -2°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

With the fluctuating weather—ranging from rain to flurries—it’s wise to dress in waterproof and warm layers. A sturdy jacket and boots that can handle wet conditions will be crucial for today’s variable weather.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Sault Ste. Marie is known for its “snow bridge” phenomenon, where falling snow forms a temporary bridge across smaller bodies of water due to rapid temperature changes and consistent snowfall.