The northern communities of Kitchenuhmaykoosib Inninuwug (KI), Bearskin Lake First Nation, Sachigo Lake First Nation, Kasabonika First Nation, and Sandy Lake face a frigid day with light snow and significant wind chills.

Old Man Winter just seems unwilling to walk out the door and let spring really get going this month. Everytime we think winter has had it’s last gasp, we get another mini dose of winter weather.

Based at Big Trout Lake Airport, today’s forecast includes several winter weather phenomena, including blowing snow and the risk of freezing drizzle.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

Temperature: -2.2°C

-2.2°C Condition: Light snow

Light snow Pressure: 100.6 kPa

100.6 kPa Humidity: 100%

100% Wind: North at 13 km/h

North at 13 km/h Wind Chill: -7

-7 Visibility: 3 km

Today’s Forecast

The region will experience periods of snow with a risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. The snow will be accompanied by local blowing snow in the afternoon, with total accumulation expected to be between 2 and 4 cm. Winds will pick up, shifting north at 30 km/h and gusting to 50 km/h. The temperature will peak at 0°C, but the morning wind chill will drop to -8, and the UV index will remain low at 1.

Tomorrow’s Forecast

Expected Conditions

Saturday, April 20, 2024:

Weather: A mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy later in the morning followed by periods of snow and local blowing snow in the afternoon.

A mix of sun and cloud, becoming cloudy later in the morning followed by periods of snow and local blowing snow in the afternoon. Wind: Northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h.

Northwest at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. High: 1°C

1°C Morning Wind Chill: -19

-19 UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Saturday Night:

Weather: Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries.

Cloudy with a 40 percent chance of flurries. Low: -17°C

Sunday, April 21, 2024:

Weather: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries.

Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. High: -2°C

Sunday Night:

Weather: Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries.

Cloudy with a 30 percent chance of flurries. Low: -16°C

Wardrobe Recommendations

Residents and visitors should prepare for severe cold and windy conditions by wearing insulated outerwear, thermal layers, hats, gloves, and scarves. Eye protection and face masks can also provide additional defense against the biting wind and blowing snow.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The concept of wind chill was developed to describe the increased loss of heat by the movement of the air, especially relevant in the frigid climates of northern Ontario, which can drastically alter the perceived temperature.