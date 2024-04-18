Greater Sudbury – Weather – The rain is sticking around until at least Saturday when there is a slight possibility of snow showers too. Sunday will live up to it’s moniker as the skies will be clear and the weather nice to get out and enjoy the day.

Today’s early hours at Greater Sudbury Airport capture a damp, rainy morning with light rain enveloping the area. As Sudbury faces a day of shifting weather patterns, residents can anticipate periods of rainfall giving way to cloudy conditions with chances of intermittent showers.

Remember through the grey skies that we need this moisture.

Today’s Weather Overview

Current Conditions

As recorded at 6:26 AM EDT, Greater Sudbury is experiencing light rain with a temperature of 4°C. Humidity is almost saturated at 99%, with a dew point very close to the current temperature, reinforcing the rainy conditions.

Winds are blowing from the east-southeast at 19 km/h, significantly reducing visibility to 3 kilometers. Atmospheric pressure is currently falling and stands at 101.0 kPa.

Expected Conditions

The rainfall is expected to taper off later this morning, leaving behind cloudy skies and a 40% chance of additional showers. Winds will shift from southeast at 20 km/h to becoming lighter as the morning progresses. Temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 12°C with a low UV index of 2.

Tonight: The evening will be overcast with temperatures holding steady at a low of plus 4°C.

Friday, April 19: The day will start cloudy with a 60% chance of showers during the morning and early afternoon, but skies are expected to clear by late afternoon. Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h. The high will be around 10°C.

Night: Cloudy periods will continue, with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries, dipping to a low of zero.

Saturday, April 20: Expect a day of mixed sun and cloud with a 30% chance of rain showers or flurries, reaching a high of 8°C.

Night: The skies will clear with temperatures dropping to a low of minus 3°C.

Sunday, April 21: The sun will shine brightly, pushing temperatures up to 10°C, followed by a clear night with lows returning to zero.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given the mixed weather conditions, residents should prepare for rain and cooler temperatures. Waterproof outerwear and sturdy, water-resistant footwear are advisable for today and tomorrow. As temperatures fluctuate, layers that can be easily adjusted are recommended for comfort throughout the day and night.

Weather Trivia

Greater Sudbury’s vast geographical area can lead to varied weather conditions across different parts of the city. This phenomenon often results in localized weather patterns that can differ significantly from the general forecast!