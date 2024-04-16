TORONTO – WEATHER – If you have outdoor plans, today is the day to get going on them. With a sunny day with a high of +16 it will work out. By Wednesday get set for precipitation to take over.

Today in Toronto, we’re waking up to a clear and brisk morning as observed from the Toronto Pearson International Airport.

The current temperature is a cool 6.6°C with a rising pressure of 102.0 kPa, indicating stable weather conditions for the day. A northwest wind blowing at 18 km/h adds a slight chill to the air, but visibility is excellent at 24 km.

Today’s Weather Overview

As of 5:00 AM EDT, Toronto experiences clear skies with a temperature of 6.6°C. The dew point is slightly below freezing at -0.3°C, contributing to a dry atmosphere with 61% humidity. The northwestern wind continues to influence the day’s weather, promising a crisp but sunny day ahead.

Expected Condition

Today: Expect sunny skies with a pleasant high of 16°C. The UV index is at a moderate level of 5, suggesting the need for sunscreen if you plan to be outdoors during peak hours.

Tonight: The skies will remain clear until later tonight when cloudiness will increase. The low will be around 5°C, so it might feel a bit chilly.

Wednesday, April 17: The day will start cloudy with periods of rain beginning in the morning. Winds will shift to the east, reaching speeds of 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h. The temperature will peak at a cooler 10°C, and the UV index will drop to a low of 2.

Wednesday Night: Cloud cover will continue, accompanied by a 70% chance of showers. Temperatures will hold steady at a low of 9°C.

Thursday, April 18: The cloudy conditions will persist with a 60% chance of showers during the day. The high will be slightly warmer at 13°C.

Thursday Night: Cloudiness continues with a 30% chance of rain showers. The low will again be around 9°C.

Wardrobe Recommendations

For today, light layers are ideal with a focus on warmer clothing for the evening as temperatures drop. Given the forecast for rain starting tomorrow, consider carrying an umbrella and wearing waterproof footwear for the rest of the week.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The highest temperature ever recorded in Toronto was 40.6°C on July 9, 1936. Such extremes contrast sharply with today’s mild spring conditions!