Update – Homicide Investigation: C24-60911

Public Assistance Requested:

WINNIPEG – NEWS – As previously released, on March 18, 2024, at approximately 4:40 p.m., the Winnipeg Police Service responded to a residence in the 1200 block of Selkirk Avenue regarding a deceased male.

The deceased has been identified as Edgar Allan BEAR, 56 years old, a member of the Peguis First Nation currently residing in Winnipeg.

The investigation is continuing by members of the Homicide Unit.

Maxim Dale GARNEAU, 27 years old is currently wanted for 2nd Degree Murder.

Do not make contact with GARNEAU, as he is considered dangerous.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of GARNEAU is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 204-986-6508, Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS, or online at winnipegcrimestoppers.org