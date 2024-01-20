Current Weather in Fort Frances (January 20, 2024)

Fort Frances wakes up to a frigid -32°C at 6:35 am, with a wind chill of -35°C. The day will be sunny, but cold winds up to 15 km/h will bring the high to only -14°C. The wind chill will be -33°C in the morning, improving slightly to -17°C in the afternoon. There’s a risk of frostbite, and the UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast

Expect a few clouds, with increasing cloudiness overnight and a 40% chance of flurries before morning. Winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h near midnight. The low will be -18°C, with a wind chill near -28°C, maintaining the risk of frostbite.

Weather Outlook for January 21

Sunday will be mainly cloudy with a 40% chance of morning flurries. Winds from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will bring the high to -11°C. The wind chill will be -25°C in the morning and -16°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1.

Night and Following Day Forecast

Sunday night will be cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries and a low of -12°C. Monday continues the trend, cloudy with a 60% chance of flurries and a high of -7°C, followed by a cloudy night with a low of -12°C.