Current Weather (January 20, 2024)

At 6:40 am, Dryden and Vermilion Bay record -26°C with mainly clear skies. WSW winds at 13 km/h create a biting wind chill of -36°C. The day will be mainly sunny, but the wind will shift to the southwest at 20 km/h in the afternoon, reaching a high of -16°C. Morning wind chill is -32°C, improving to -22°C in the afternoon. Beware of frostbite risks; the UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast

Partly cloudy skies will become cloudier after midnight, with a 60% chance of flurries before morning. Winds from the south at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will bring the low to -18°C, with a wind chill of -30°C in the evening and -25°C overnight.

Weather Outlook for January 21

Cloudy with a 60% chance of morning flurries. South winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will lighten in the afternoon. The high is expected to be -12°C, with a wind chill of -25°C in the morning and -18°C in the afternoon.