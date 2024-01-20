Current Weather (January 20, 2024)

Thunder Bay reports -20°C at 7:45 am with WSW winds at 20 km/h, creating a wind chill of -30°C. The humidity at 66% adds to the cold sensation. The day will be partly cloudy with a 60% chance of early morning flurries, clearing later.

Winds will shift to the west at 20 km/h. The high is expected to be -11°C, with a wind chill of -28°C in the morning and -16°C in the afternoon. There’s a risk of frostbite and the UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast

Cloudiness will increase, with light winds up to 15 km/h. The low will be -22°C, with a wind chill of -20°C in the evening and -30°C overnight.

Weather Outlook for January 21

Mainly cloudy with a 60% chance of late morning and afternoon flurries. Southwest winds at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, will become light later in the afternoon. The high will be -7°C, with a wind chill near -17°C. The UV index remains low at 1.