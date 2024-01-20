Current Weather Scenario in Kenora (January 20, 2024)

At 6:30 am, Kenora reports a chilly -26°C under clear skies. The wind chill has dropped to -32, with light winds from the WSW at 7 km/h. Expect a mix of sun and cloud today with a 30% chance of flurries late in the morning and afternoon. Fog patches will dissipate, and winds will shift to the south at 20 km/h later this morning. The high is anticipated to be -16°C, but the wind chill will feel like -34°C in the morning and -25°C in the afternoon, posing a risk of frostbite. The UV index remains low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast

The evening will be partly cloudy, turning cloudier after midnight with a 60% chance of overnight flurries. Winds will be from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low will be -18°C, with a wind chill near -30°C, maintaining the risk of frostbite.

Weather Outlook for January 21

Sunday will be cloudy with a 60% chance of morning flurries. Winds will continue from the south at 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The high will be -11°C, with a wind chill of -26°C in the morning and -19°C in the afternoon.

Night Forecast

The night will remain cloudy with a 30% chance of flurries and a low of -12°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions Residents should wear multiple layers, including thermal undergarments, a heavy coat, and wind-resistant outerwear. Protect extremities with gloves, hats, and scarves to prevent frostbite.