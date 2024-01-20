Current Weather Scenario in Sachigo Lake (January 20, 2024)

Sachigo Lake is enduring extreme cold today, with sunny conditions and a high of minus 19°C. However, the wind chill makes it feel much colder, dropping to minus 40°C in the morning and minus 24°C in the afternoon, heightening frostbite risks. The UV index is low at 1.

Tonight’s Forecast

Temperatures will decrease to minus 24°C tonight, with increasing cloudiness. The wind chill will be around minus 27°C in the evening, worsening to minus 32°C overnight.

Weather Outlook for January 21

Sunday will be cloudy with light snow beginning early in the morning. Winds from the west at 20 km/h are expected in the afternoon, with a high of minus 12°C. The wind chill will be near minus 23°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

In these freezing conditions, residents should dress in multiple layers, including thermal innerwear, a heavy insulated coat, warm hats, gloves, and insulated boots. Face coverings are also advised to protect against frostbite.

Weather Trivia

Sachigo Lake recorded its lowest temperature at -41.5°C in 2013 and its highest snow accumulation at 64.0 cm in the same year.