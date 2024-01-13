WASAHO CREE Nation – WEATHER – It is -19c at 6:35 in Wasaho Cree Nation this morning. That is ten degrees warmer, if you can call -19c warm, than in areas to the west and south of the community which are under Extreme Cold Weather Warnings.

A Warmer Yet Chilly Saturday in Wasaho Cree Nation

Residents in Wasaho Cree Nation are experiencing a slightly warmer day, with the temperature currently at -19°C. Despite this relative warmth, it’s still a day to bundle up. Today’s weather includes periods of snow, bringing a local amount of about 2 cm. The northwest wind is blowing at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and the high is expected to reach -12°C. However, the wind chill is significant, making it feel like -29°C in the morning and -20°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite remains a concern.

Brisk and Flurry-filled Evening Ahead

As the evening approaches, Wasaho Cree Nation will see flurries, with the northwest wind picking up to 30 km/h, gusting to 50 km/h. The low for tonight is predicted to be -16°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel more like -22°C early in the evening, dropping to -27°C overnight.

Sunday: Windy with Continuous Flurries

The weather on Sunday will bring continuous flurries and blowing snow, with the northwest wind increasing from 30 km/h gusting to 50 km/h in the morning, to 50 km/h gusting to 70 km/h in the afternoon. Despite the steady temperature around -15°C, the wind chill factor will make it feel more like -29°C. The risk of frostbite continues, so residents should remain cautious.

Sunday Night: Snowy and Windy Conditions Persist

The evening will continue to be challenging with snow and blowing snow under windy conditions. The low is expected to be around -20°C.