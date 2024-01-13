KENORA – WEATHER – Residents in Kenora are waking up to a frigid morning with temperatures at a bone-chilling -25°C. The day will be marked by a mix of sun and cloud, but don’t let the sunshine fool you; it’s a day to stay bundled up.

The northwest wind is picking up, expected to reach 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. The high for today is forecasted to be -17°C, but with the wind chill, it’s going to feel like a freezing -34°C in the morning and slightly ‘warmer’ at -26°C in the afternoon.

The risk of frostbite is a significant concern under these conditions.

Frosty Evening with Flurries: As night falls, Kenora will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries before morning. The northwest wind will continue at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and temperatures will drop to a low of -27°C. However, the wind chill will make it feel much colder, at -28°C in the evening, plummeting to -39°C overnight. Residents should take precautions against the risk of frostbite.