KENORA – WEATHER – Residents in Kenora are waking up to a frigid morning with temperatures at a bone-chilling -25°C. The day will be marked by a mix of sun and cloud, but don’t let the sunshine fool you; it’s a day to stay bundled up.
The northwest wind is picking up, expected to reach 20 km/h with gusts up to 40 km/h. The high for today is forecasted to be -17°C, but with the wind chill, it’s going to feel like a freezing -34°C in the morning and slightly ‘warmer’ at -26°C in the afternoon.
The risk of frostbite is a significant concern under these conditions.
Frosty Evening with Flurries: As night falls, Kenora will see mainly cloudy skies with a 40% chance of flurries before morning. The northwest wind will continue at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and temperatures will drop to a low of -27°C. However, the wind chill will make it feel much colder, at -28°C in the evening, plummeting to -39°C overnight. Residents should take precautions against the risk of frostbite.
Kenora: A Freezing Sunday with Flurry Chances
Sunday’s Frigid Forecast: Kenora continues to experience severe cold as Sunday unfolds. The day will see a mix of sun and cloud, accompanied by a 40% chance of flurries. The wind, blowing from the northwest at 20 km/h and gusting to 40 km/h, will become lighter in the morning. Despite the sunlight, the high is expected to only reach -22°C. However, the wind chill will make it feel much colder, plummeting to -39°C in the morning and -32°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite remains high, so it’s crucial to dress warmly and limit exposure to the cold.
Frigid Night with Cloudy Periods: The night is set to be extremely cold with cloudy periods and a 30% chance of flurries. The low temperature will hover around -29°C. Residents should continue to take precautions against frostbite during these extremely cold conditions.