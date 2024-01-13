Frigid Morning and Bitterly Cold Day

Dryden – WEATHER – Residents in Dryden and Vermilion Bay are waking up to an extremely cold morning, with temperatures at a bone-chilling -25°C. As the day progresses, there will be a mix of sun and cloud, but it’s essential to stay bundled up against the biting cold. The northwest wind is expected to pick up, reaching speeds of 20 km/h later in the morning. The highest temperature for today will only be -19°C. However, the wind chill is going to make it feel much colder, dropping to -34°C in the morning and -29°C in the afternoon. The risk of frostbite is very high under these conditions, so residents should take appropriate precautions.

Chilly Night with Possible Flurries

The evening in Dryden and Vermilion Bay will remain mainly cloudy, with a 40% chance of flurries before morning. The northwest wind will persist at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, and temperatures will plummet to a low of -27°C. The wind chill will make it feel even colder, at -30°C in the evening, dropping further to -39°C overnight. The risk of frostbite continues to be a significant concern.

Sunday’s Freezing Forecast

The cold spell continues into Sunday, with a mix of sun and cloud throughout the day and a 40% chance of flurries. The wind will remain from the northwest at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, but will become lighter in the afternoon. The high for the day is forecasted to be -22°C, but with the wind chill, it’s expected to feel like -39°C in the morning and -32°C in the afternoon. Residents are advised to continue taking precautions against frostbite, especially during the morning hours.