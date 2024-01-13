Fort Frances – Weather – Residents of Fort Frances, bundle up! As of 7:45 AM, the thermometer reads a shivering -22°C with mainly sunny skies, but don’t let the sun fool you. The north wind blowing at 20 km/h is sharpening the chill, pushing the temperature down to a high of -16°C. The real feel, thanks to the wind chill, will be between -33°C in the morning and -24°C this afternoon, so prepare for extreme cold.

Saturday Outlook

On January 14, Saturday, expect a mix of sun and cloud. The northwest wind will continue at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h, before calming in the morning. The high for the day will struggle to reach -21°C, with wind chills of a bone-chilling -38°C in the morning and -30°C in the afternoon. The UV index remains low at 1.

Saturday Night Weather

The night will bring cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The temperature will hover around a low of -26°C. Residents should stay alert for possible light snowfall.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Given these extreme conditions, it’s crucial to dress in layers. Opt for thermal underwear, insulated winter coats, hats, scarves, and gloves. Don’t forget insulated boots to protect your feet from the cold ground. Frostbite is a real risk, so cover as much exposed skin as possible.

Weather Trivia for Fort Frances

Did you know that the coldest temperature ever recorded in Fort Frances was a bone-chilling -43.9°C on January 11, 1912? While we’re not hitting those historic lows, it’s still a frigid day in the town’s long winter history!

Stay warm and safe, Fort Frances!