THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre made his presence felt in Thunder Bay on Friday evening, marking the beginning of a brisk tour across Northern Ontario.

The highlight of his visit was a public address outside MP Patty Hajdu’s office on Red River Road, where Poilievre emphasized his party’s commitment to abolishing the Liberal Government’s carbon tax on home heating fuels, a move he describes as ‘Axe the Tax’.

During his Thunder Bay visit, Poilievre also engaged with the media, providing insights into the Conservative Party’s stance on the recent META/Facebook news blackout affecting Canadian news. This interaction marks a significant moment in his tour, showcasing his views on media freedom and the importance of accessible news in the digital age.

“We’re against censorship by big tech and big government. I’m against C-11, and I’m against C-18, what is, which has basically led to the censorship of Canadian news on major social media networks. Justin Trudeau has shown that he wants to censor anyone who disagrees with him, and then give tax dollars to the media that support him. I want to restore freedom of the press.”

The tour’s next stop is Timmins, where Poilievre is scheduled to speak at the Schumacher Lion’s Club Basement Hall, located at 85 McIntyre Rd., at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

His journey continues to North Bay for a 2:30 p.m. event at Cecil’s The Grande Event Centre at 192 Main St. East, followed by an evening engagement in Sudbury at the Holiday Inn, 1696 Regent St., at 6:30 p.m.

In what is being termed as a ‘Sudbury Saturday night,’ the Conservative leader is expected to spend the evening at Overtime Sports Bar, in Sudbury mingling with locals and supporters.

The concluding leg of Poilievre’s tour will be in Sault Ste. Marie, with a Sunday morning event scheduled at 10:30 a.m. at The Water Tower Inn at 360 Great Northern Rd.

Amidst these engagements, the latest ballot tracking numbers as of January 5th indicate that the Conservatives are holding a growing lead over the Liberals, with a 38.3 percent ballot support.