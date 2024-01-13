THUNDER BAY – POLITICS – Federal Conservative Party Leader Pierre Poilievre provided some political heat in Thunder Bay on Friday evening, marking the beginning of a brisk tour across Northern Ontario.

The highlight of his visit was a public address outside MP Patty Hajdu’s office on Red River Road, where Poilievre emphasized his party’s commitment to abolishing the Liberal Government’s carbon tax on home heating fuels, a move he describes as ‘Axe the Tax’.

“Justin Trudeau after eight years is just not worth the cost,” stated Poilievre.

The Conservative leader told a group of enthusiastic supporters the party plans for axing the Trudeau Government’s Carbon Tax, about how he will sell off unneeded federal government buildings, and will work to help solve the opiod crisis in Canada.

Later over some hot food and beverages Pierre Poilievre took time to talk about the party’s plans to win a seat in Thunder Bay.

Kenora MP Eric Melillo is the only Conservative elected in the region. The Conservatives are expressing great confidence that they can win at least one seat in Thunder Bay.

Former Thunder Bay MP Joe Comuzzi joined the Conservative Party after being elected as a Liberal. The last Conservative MP elected in the then Port Arthur riding was George Wardrope in 1975.

During his Thunder Bay visit, Poilievre also engaged with the media, providing insights into the Conservative Party’s stance on the recent META/Facebook news blackout affecting Canadian news.

This interaction marks a significant moment in his tour, showcasing his views on media freedom and the importance of accessible news in the digital age.

“We’re against censorship by big tech and big government. I’m against C-11, and I’m against C-18, what is, which has basically led to the censorship of Canadian news on major social media networks. Justin Trudeau has shown that he wants to censor anyone who disagrees with him, and then give tax dollars to the media that support him. I want to restore freedom of the press,” stated Poilievre.

The tour’s next stop is Timmins, where Poilievre is scheduled to speak at the Schumacher Lion’s Club Basement Hall, located at 85 McIntyre Rd., at 9:30 a.m. on Saturday.

His campaign style swing continues to North Bay for a 2:30 p.m. event at Cecil’s The Grande Event Centre at 192 Main St. East, followed by an evening engagement in Sudbury at the Holiday Inn, 1696 Regent St., at 6:30 p.m.

In what is being termed as a ‘Sudbury Saturday night,’ the Conservative leader is expected to spend the evening at Overtime Sports Bar, in Sudbury mingling with locals and supporters.

The concluding leg of Poilievre’s tour will be in Sault Ste. Marie, with a Sunday morning event scheduled at 10:30 a.m. at The Water Tower Inn at 360 Great Northern Rd.

Amidst these engagements, the latest ballot tracking numbers as of January 5th indicate that the Conservatives are holding a growing lead over the Liberals, with a 38.3 percent ballot support.