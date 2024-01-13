THUNDER BAY – WEATHER – Residents of Thunder Bay are experiencing another day of frigid temperatures as the mercury dips to -19°C. The weather today features a mix of sun and cloud, accompanied by strong northwest winds blowing at 20 km/h and gusting up to 40 km/h. The daytime high is expected to hover around -14°C, but the wind chill will make it feel much colder, dropping to -28 this morning and -23 in the afternoon. There’s a pronounced risk of frostbite due to these conditions, and residents are advised to dress warmly.

Evening and Overnight Outlook

The cold spell continues into the evening and night with partly cloudy skies. The northwest winds will persist at 20 km/h, gusting to 40 km/h. The temperature is expected to fall to a low of -21°C. The wind chill will be particularly biting in the evening at -24, worsening to -31 overnight. The risk of frostbite remains high, so extra precautions should be taken if venturing outdoors.

Sunday Weather: Staying Cold

Sunday, January 14th, won’t see much respite from the cold. The forecast predicts a similar mix of sun and cloud, with northwest winds of 20 km/h gusting to 40 km/h. The high for the day will be around -18°C, but with the wind chill, it will feel closer to -32. The risk of frostbite continues, and residents should stay vigilant. The UV index will remain low at 1.

Sunday Night Forecast

The night will see cloudy skies with a 30 percent chance of flurries. The temperature is expected to be around -20°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions

Given the extreme cold and wind chill, it’s crucial to dress in layers. A thermal base layer, followed by a fleece or wool mid-layer, and a windproof and insulated outer layer are recommended. Don’t forget a hat, scarf, insulated gloves, and waterproof boots. Cover all exposed skin to prevent frostbite.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? Thunder Bay is no stranger to cold weather. The coldest temperature ever recorded in Thunder Bay was -45.6°C on January 18, 1976!