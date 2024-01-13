Hazardous Wind Chill Values Near Minus 40 Expected

Fort Frances to Kenora: Brace for Intense Cold Tonight into Sunday

Thunder Bay – Weather – An extreme cold warning is in effect for a broad swath of Northwestern Ontario, including Fort Frances, Sioux Lookout, Dryden, Vermilion Bay, and extending to Kenora and Sioux Narrows. Residents in these areas should prepare for exceptionally cold conditions starting tonight and continuing into Sunday.

Details of the Extreme Cold Warning

Hazard

Wind Chill Values: The primary concern is the wind chill reaching near minus 40.

Timing

The extreme cold conditions are expected to begin tonight and will likely extend into Sunday. Some areas might experience these conditions even into Monday.

Discussion

A combination of slight breezes and very cold temperatures will result in dangerous wind chill values near minus 40. The risk is particularly high in areas like Ignace, Atikokan, Shebandowan, English River, Ear Falls, Red Lake, Pickle Lake, Superior West, Kakabeka Falls, and others in the region.

Health and Safety Precautions

At Risk Groups

The risks are significantly higher for young children, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, outdoor workers, and those without adequate shelter.

Symptoms to Watch For

Be vigilant for symptoms like shortness of breath, chest pain, muscle pain and weakness, numbness, and color change in fingers and toes.

Wardrobe Recommendations

Dress in warm layers that can be removed if necessary. The outer layer should be wind resistant.

Essential to cover up as frostbite can develop within minutes on exposed skin, especially with wind chill.

Community Check-In

It’s crucial to check on older family members, friends, and neighbors who may be vulnerable.

Pet Safety

Remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for pets. Keep them indoors.

Weather Trivia

Did you know? The record for the lowest temperature ever recorded in Ontario was -58°C in Iroquois Falls on January 23, 1935!