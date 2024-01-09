WINNIPEG – WEATHER – January 9-11, 2024 –The city of Winnipeg is currently experiencing a spell of cold, coupled with the anticipation of snow in the coming days.

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions against the harsh weather conditions.

Current Conditions and Immediate Forecast:

Winnipeg wakes up to a frigid -23°C, with the presence of ice crystals adding to the chill. Today’s Outlook (January 9): Expect mainly sunny skies initially, but cloudiness will increase by late afternoon. Fog patches seen this morning will dissipate. Southeast winds will pick up around noon, reaching speeds of 20 km/h. Despite the sunshine, the high is only expected to reach -15°C. The wind chill factor makes it feel as cold as -32°C in the morning, improving slightly to -21°C in the afternoon. There is a risk of frostbite, so residents should dress warmly and limit exposure to the cold. The UV index remains low at 1.

Upcoming Weather Forecast:

The skies turn cloudy, with light winds up to 15 km/h. Temperatures will drop to a low of -18°C, and the wind chill will make it feel like -25°C in the evening and -20°C overnight. Wednesday, January 10: Periods of snow are expected, with an accumulation of about 2 cm. Southeast winds at 20 km/h will become lighter in the afternoon. The high for the day is -9°C, but wind chills in the morning could dip to -22°C, warming slightly to -16°C in the afternoon.

Snowfall continues, with the temperature dropping to -16°C. Thursday, January 11: The snowy conditions persist through the day with a high of -17°C. Nighttime will see cloudy periods, with the temperature plunging to -23°C.

Safety Recommendations: