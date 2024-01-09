Toronto – Weather Update – January 9, 2024 – Toronto is currently under two significant weather advisories, with residents bracing for a mix of snow and substantial rainfall. Residents are advised to be cautious of changing weather conditions throughout the day.

Advisory 1: Significant Rainfall Alert

Hazard: Expected rainfall ranging from 20 to 30 mm, which could potentially lead to ponding on roads.

Details: The storm system moving into southern Ontario is set to bring precipitation, initially as snow, transitioning to rain by afternoon or early evening. Near Lake Ontario, higher rainfall exceeding 30 mm is possible, warranting the potential for rainfall warnings.

Advisory 2: Winter Weather Travel Caution

Hazard: Anticipated snowfall of 5 to 10 cm, likely to create hazardous travel conditions.

Details: The snowfall, heavy at times, is anticipated to switch to rain later in the day. While areas closer to Lake Ontario may see lesser snow due to an earlier changeover to rain, difficult travel conditions are expected. Motorists and pedestrians should be prepared for challenging road and sidewalk conditions.

Today’s Forecast:

Morning to Afternoon: Cloudy skies with snow beginning in the morning, transitioning to rain or snow by afternoon. Snow accumulation is estimated at 5 to 10 cm, except near Lake Ontario, where it could be around 2 cm. Rainfall could reach 10 to 15 mm. East winds are expected to blow at 30 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h. The high is projected to be around +2°C.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday, January 10: Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain showers transitioning to flurries in the morning. Winds from the west at 40 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h, with temperatures dropping to +1°C in the afternoon.

