ARMSTRONG – WEATHER – The communities of Whitesand and Armstrong will experience a brisk winter day, with light snowfall and chilly temperatures setting the tone.

If you are travelling south to Thunder Bay today, check the Winter Travel Advisory which is in effect this morning.

Here’s a detailed look at the weather forecast and some tips to stay warm and safe.

Today’s Weather (January 10, 2024):

Morning: Light snow graced the area earlier, expected to taper off around noon. Currently, it’s -14°C with an anticipated high of -8°C. Wind speeds are mild, around 15 km/h.

Afternoon: As the snow ends, residents can expect cloudy skies with a 40% chance of occasional flurries. The wind chill factor makes it feel colder, around -20°C in the morning, improving slightly to -12°C in the afternoon.

Evening: The night brings cloudy skies with a continued chance of flurries (30%). The low temperature will dip to -16°C, with the wind chill making it feel as cold as -22°C.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday, January 11: The day promises a mix of sun and clouds. Morning flurries give way to clearer skies, but the high will stay low at -13°C, and the wind chill could make it feel as cold as -24°C.

Thursday, January 12: Similar conditions continue with a mix of sun and cloud. The high for the day is even colder at -16°C. Nighttime will see cloudy periods, with the temperature dropping to -25°C.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

In these freezing temperatures, layering is key. Start with thermal undergarments, followed by fleece or wool layers, and top it off with a wind-resistant outer layer.

Don’t forget accessories like gloves, a warm hat, and a scarf to protect exposed skin.

Consider insulated boots with good grip to navigate slippery paths.

Weather Trivia:

Did you know that the coldest temperature ever recorded in Canada was -63°C in Snag, Yukon, back in 1947? While not nearly as cold, Whitesand and Armstrong are certainly feeling the chill this week!

Stay Updated: