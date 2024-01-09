Residents of Sioux Lookout are waking up to a cold, snowy morning with temperatures hovering around -10°C. Let’s dive into the details of the current weather scenario and what to expect in the coming days.

Today’s Forecast (January 10, 2024):

Morning: Light snow is gracing Sioux Lookout, expected to cease by late morning. Currently, the thermometer reads -10°C with a slight wind chill making it feel closer to -16°C.

Light snow is gracing Sioux Lookout, expected to cease by late morning. Currently, the thermometer reads -10°C with a slight wind chill making it feel closer to -16°C. Afternoon: As the snow subsides, the day will remain cloudy. Winds are gentle at 15 km/h, but the chill persists, keeping temperatures just below freezing.

As the snow subsides, the day will remain cloudy. Winds are gentle at 15 km/h, but the chill persists, keeping temperatures just below freezing. Evening: Tonight’s low is expected to be around -16°C, and the wind chill will drop to -22°C. The skies will remain cloudy, with calm winds.

Looking Ahead:

Wednesday, January 11: The day will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon flurries. The high is forecasted at -11°C, feeling more like -22°C in the morning due to the wind chill.

The day will be mainly cloudy with a 30% chance of afternoon flurries. The high is forecasted at -11°C, feeling more like -22°C in the morning due to the wind chill. Thursday, January 12: Cloudy skies continue with a 40% chance of flurries throughout the day. Temperatures will hover around -13°C, dipping to -21°C at night.

Wardrobe Suggestions:

Dressing warmly is essential. Opt for thermal base layers, followed by insulating middle layers, and a windproof outer layer.

Remember to wear a hat, gloves, and a scarf to protect against the cold.

Choose footwear that provides insulation and good traction.

Weather Trivia:

Interesting fact: The heaviest snowfall in a single day in Canada was recorded in Tahtsa Lake, British Columbia, with 145 cm of snow on February 11, 1999.

Stay Prepared: