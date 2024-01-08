Weather Update: Toronto Braces for Snow and Rain

Impending Winter Storm to Affect Toronto

TORONTO – WEATHER – The City of Toronto is currently under a special weather statement, as issued by NetNewsLedger Weather Desk.

Weather Statement Details:

  • Date and Time of Issue: 12:21 PM EST, Monday, 8 January 2024.
  • Affected Area: Specifically targeting the City of Toronto.

Weather Conditions Forecast:

  • Snow transitioning to rain is expected on Tuesday.
  • Predicted snowfall amounts range from 5 to 10 cm.
  • Rainfall near Lake Ontario could reach 20 to 40 mm, creating hazardous travel conditions.

Timing and Impact:

  • The weather shift is anticipated from late Tuesday morning to Tuesday evening.
  • The heaviest snow may hit after the morning commute but could significantly disrupt the afternoon commute.
  • Travel conditions are expected to be difficult once the snow starts.

TTC’s Preparations:

  • The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is preparing for the expected winter storm.
  • Extra staff and maintenance vehicles will be deployed to ensure transit services run smoothly.
  • TTC will monitor specific bus stops known for weather-related impacts and provide real-time updates on service changes.

Advisory for Residents:

  • Consider using public transit instead of personal vehicles to avoid hazardous driving conditions.
  • Stay informed on service changes and plan your travel accordingly.
  • Customers can visit the TTC website for updates on service changes and check their bus stop status.
  • Wheel-Trans services will continue, but delays and longer wait times may occur.
  • Regular updates will be provided through social media and the TTC website.
