Impending Winter Storm to Affect Toronto
TORONTO – WEATHER – The City of Toronto is currently under a special weather statement, as issued by NetNewsLedger Weather Desk.
Weather Statement Details:
- Date and Time of Issue: 12:21 PM EST, Monday, 8 January 2024.
- Affected Area: Specifically targeting the City of Toronto.
Weather Conditions Forecast:
- Snow transitioning to rain is expected on Tuesday.
- Predicted snowfall amounts range from 5 to 10 cm.
- Rainfall near Lake Ontario could reach 20 to 40 mm, creating hazardous travel conditions.
Timing and Impact:
- The weather shift is anticipated from late Tuesday morning to Tuesday evening.
- The heaviest snow may hit after the morning commute but could significantly disrupt the afternoon commute.
- Travel conditions are expected to be difficult once the snow starts.
TTC’s Preparations:
- The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is preparing for the expected winter storm.
- Extra staff and maintenance vehicles will be deployed to ensure transit services run smoothly.
- TTC will monitor specific bus stops known for weather-related impacts and provide real-time updates on service changes.
Advisory for Residents:
- Consider using public transit instead of personal vehicles to avoid hazardous driving conditions.
- Stay informed on service changes and plan your travel accordingly.
- Customers can visit the TTC website for updates on service changes and check their bus stop status.
- Wheel-Trans services will continue, but delays and longer wait times may occur.
- Regular updates will be provided through social media and the TTC website.