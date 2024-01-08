Impending Winter Storm to Affect Toronto

TORONTO – WEATHER – The City of Toronto is currently under a special weather statement, as issued by NetNewsLedger Weather Desk.

Weather Statement Details:

Date and Time of Issue: 12:21 PM EST, Monday, 8 January 2024.

Affected Area: Specifically targeting the City of Toronto.

Weather Conditions Forecast:

Snow transitioning to rain is expected on Tuesday.

Predicted snowfall amounts range from 5 to 10 cm.

Rainfall near Lake Ontario could reach 20 to 40 mm, creating hazardous travel conditions.

Timing and Impact:

The weather shift is anticipated from late Tuesday morning to Tuesday evening.

The heaviest snow may hit after the morning commute but could significantly disrupt the afternoon commute.

Travel conditions are expected to be difficult once the snow starts.

TTC’s Preparations:

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) is preparing for the expected winter storm.

Extra staff and maintenance vehicles will be deployed to ensure transit services run smoothly.

TTC will monitor specific bus stops known for weather-related impacts and provide real-time updates on service changes.

Advisory for Residents: