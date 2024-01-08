THUNDER BAY – News – After an overnight incident, a 38-year-old man is now facing a slew of charges, including assaulting a police officer and brandishing a firearm.

The ordeal unfolded around 1:30 am on Monday, January 8, 2024 when Thunder Bay Police Service officers from the Primary Response Unit responded to reports of a single vehicle stranded in a snowbank at the intersection of Egan and Leys Street.

Upon arrival, the officer discovered the locked vehicle with an unresponsive driver inside. Notably, the vehicle’s engine was still running, and its wheels were in motion.

Concerned for the driver’s well-being, the officer entered the vehicle through the passenger door. However, the situation took a dramatic turn when the driver suddenly awoke and tried to drive away.

In the ensuing struggle, the driver assaulted the officer. Shockingly, the suspect produced what appeared to be a firearm and pointed it at the officer. Thankfully, the officer managed to disarm the suspect.

The suspect, undeterred, exited the vehicle and attempted to flee on foot. Following a pursuit, law enforcement successfully apprehended the suspect, who continued to resist arrest. He was subsequently transported to the Balmoral Street station for further testing.

Only after the incident was concluded did authorities confirm that the firearm was, in fact, a replica. Additionally, the suspect was found to be in possession of suspected crack cocaine, suspected fentanyl, and paraphernalia associated with drug trafficking.

The 38-year-old Jamie STUCKLESS now faces a multitude of charges, including:

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Impaired

Operation of a Motor Vehicle While Prohibited

Assaulting Police

Obstructing Police

Uttering Threats

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Carrying a Concealed Weapon

Using a Firearm in the Commission of an Offence

Pointing a Firearm

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime under $5,000

Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking (x2)

STUCKLESS appeared in bail court later on Monday and has been remanded into custody, with a future court appearance date pending.