Weather Update: Winter Travel Advisory for Thunder Bay

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
5512
Winter Weather Update

Thunder Bay Faces Snowy Night Ahead

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Residents and travellers in the City of Thunder Bay and area should brace for a snowy night, as per the latest weather advisory issued by NetNewsLedger Weather Desk.

Advisory Details

  • Date and Time of Issue: 4:21 PM EST, Monday, 8 January 2024.
  • Affected Area: City of Thunder Bay specifically targeted.

Weather Conditions Anticipated

  • Local snowfall expected to reach 5 to 10 cm.
  • The snow may lead to reduced visibility, affecting travel.

Timing of the Snowfall:

  • The snow is forecasted to start around midnight and continue into Tuesday morning.
  • Commuters should plan for potentially challenging conditions Tuesday morning.

Impact on Road Conditions:

  • Hazardous winter driving conditions are anticipated.
  • The snowfall could significantly impact rush hour traffic, especially in urban areas.

Safety Recommendations:

  • Drivers are urged to allow extra time for travel and to be prepared for slick roads.
  • Reduced visibility requires turning on vehicle lights and maintaining safe following distances.
  • Stay updated on road conditions through the Ministry of Transportation by visiting ontario.ca/511, following twitter.com/511Ontario, or calling 5-1-1.

Precautionary Measures:

  • Adjust travel plans to accommodate potentially slower and more hazardous conditions.
  • Check local traffic reports and weather updates regularly.
Previous articleThunder Bay Man Jamie STUCKLESS Faces Multiple Charges After Assaulting Officer and Pointing Firearm
Next articleThunder Bay Resident Slapped with $250,000 Fine for Possession of Illegal Untaxed Tobacco
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR