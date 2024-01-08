Thunder Bay Faces Snowy Night Ahead
Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Residents and travellers in the City of Thunder Bay and area should brace for a snowy night, as per the latest weather advisory issued by NetNewsLedger Weather Desk.
Advisory Details
- Date and Time of Issue: 4:21 PM EST, Monday, 8 January 2024.
- Affected Area: City of Thunder Bay specifically targeted.
Weather Conditions Anticipated
- Local snowfall expected to reach 5 to 10 cm.
- The snow may lead to reduced visibility, affecting travel.
Timing of the Snowfall:
- The snow is forecasted to start around midnight and continue into Tuesday morning.
- Commuters should plan for potentially challenging conditions Tuesday morning.
Impact on Road Conditions:
- Hazardous winter driving conditions are anticipated.
- The snowfall could significantly impact rush hour traffic, especially in urban areas.
Safety Recommendations:
- Drivers are urged to allow extra time for travel and to be prepared for slick roads.
- Reduced visibility requires turning on vehicle lights and maintaining safe following distances.
- Stay updated on road conditions through the Ministry of Transportation by visiting ontario.ca/511, following twitter.com/511Ontario, or calling 5-1-1.
Precautionary Measures:
- Adjust travel plans to accommodate potentially slower and more hazardous conditions.
- Check local traffic reports and weather updates regularly.