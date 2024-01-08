Thunder Bay Faces Snowy Night Ahead

Thunder Bay – WEATHER – Residents and travellers in the City of Thunder Bay and area should brace for a snowy night, as per the latest weather advisory issued by NetNewsLedger Weather Desk.

Advisory Details

Date and Time of Issue: 4:21 PM EST, Monday, 8 January 2024.

Affected Area: City of Thunder Bay specifically targeted.

Weather Conditions Anticipated

Local snowfall expected to reach 5 to 10 cm.

The snow may lead to reduced visibility, affecting travel.

Timing of the Snowfall:

The snow is forecasted to start around midnight and continue into Tuesday morning.

Commuters should plan for potentially challenging conditions Tuesday morning.

Impact on Road Conditions:

Hazardous winter driving conditions are anticipated.

The snowfall could significantly impact rush hour traffic, especially in urban areas.

Safety Recommendations:

Drivers are urged to allow extra time for travel and to be prepared for slick roads.

Reduced visibility requires turning on vehicle lights and maintaining safe following distances.

Stay updated on road conditions through the Ministry of Transportation by visiting ontario.ca/511, following twitter.com/511Ontario, or calling 5-1-1.

Precautionary Measures: