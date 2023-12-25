Rain in Thunder Bay with Freezing Rain Advisory

Thunder Bay is currently experiencing fairly heavy rain with a temperature of +6°C, and a significant weather advisory has been issued due to expected freezing rain.

Hazards:

Potential local ice accumulation up to 15 mm from freezing rain.

Risk of icy and slippery conditions, especially on untreated surfaces.

Timing:

The advisory is in effect from Monday evening through Tuesday, potentially extending into early Wednesday for some areas.

Discussion:

The region is bracing for a prolonged period of freezing rain, which could result in significant ice buildup, hazardous driving conditions, and potential utility outages. The exact location and amounts of ice accretion are still uncertain, with updates and freezing rain warnings to be provided as the situation develops.

Forecast for Monday, December 25

Cloudy with a 60% chance of rain, and temperatures dropping to +4°C in the afternoon.

In the evening, cloudy conditions continue with a 60% chance of early rain, then transitioning to periods of freezing rain.

Northeast winds will increase, gusting up to 40 km/h. The low will be around zero.

Tuesday, December 26

The day will bring flurries with a high around zero.

Nighttime will see continued flurries and a low of -2°C.

Wednesday, December 27

Cloudy with a high of -1°C.

The night will also be cloudy, with temperatures dropping to -11°C.

Weather Trivia: Freezing Rain in Northern Ontario

Did you know that freezing rain in Northern Ontario can create a unique phenomenon known as “silver thaw,” where ice coats trees and surfaces, creating a shimmering but slippery landscape?