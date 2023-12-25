Mild and Cloudy Christmas Day in Fort Frances

Fort Frances wakes up to 0°C on Christmas morning, with cloudy skies and gusty winds in the forecast.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)

Cloudy weather throughout the day.

Northeast winds at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h.

A mild high of +1°C expected.

Night:

Cloudiness persists into the night.

Winds intensify, blowing northeast at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.

Temperatures will slightly drop to -1°C.

Tuesday, December 26

Freezing rain is forecasted, creating potentially slippery conditions.

Daytime temperatures will remain around +1°C.

Nighttime will be cloudy with a low of -2°C.

Wednesday, December 27:

Cloudy skies continue with a high of 0°C.

Night will bring more clouds and colder temperatures, dropping to -9°C.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances’ Winter Conditions

Did you know that Fort Frances often experiences a wide range of winter weather, from mild temperatures to freezing rain and heavy snowfall, making it important for residents to stay prepared for varying conditions?