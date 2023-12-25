Fort Frances: Cloudy Christmas with Gusty Winds and Freezing Rain Forecast

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
8024
Weather Winter making a snowman

Mild and Cloudy Christmas Day in Fort Frances

Fort Frances wakes up to 0°C on Christmas morning, with cloudy skies and gusty winds in the forecast.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)

  • Cloudy weather throughout the day.
  • Northeast winds at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h.
  • A mild high of +1°C expected.

Night:

  • Cloudiness persists into the night.
  • Winds intensify, blowing northeast at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.
  • Temperatures will slightly drop to -1°C.

Tuesday, December 26

  • Freezing rain is forecasted, creating potentially slippery conditions.
  • Daytime temperatures will remain around +1°C.
  • Nighttime will be cloudy with a low of -2°C.

Wednesday, December 27:

  • Cloudy skies continue with a high of 0°C.
  • Night will bring more clouds and colder temperatures, dropping to -9°C.

Weather Trivia: Fort Frances’ Winter Conditions

Did you know that Fort Frances often experiences a wide range of winter weather, from mild temperatures to freezing rain and heavy snowfall, making it important for residents to stay prepared for varying conditions?

Previous articleVermilion Bay and Dryden: A Sunny, Chillier Christmas Followed by Cloudy Week
Next articleThunder Bay Christmas Forecast – Weather Advisory for Freezing Rain and Hazardous Conditions
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
http:www.netnewsledger.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR