Mild and Cloudy Christmas Day in Fort Frances
Fort Frances wakes up to 0°C on Christmas morning, with cloudy skies and gusty winds in the forecast.
Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)
- Cloudy weather throughout the day.
- Northeast winds at 20 km/h, gusting up to 40 km/h.
- A mild high of +1°C expected.
Night:
- Cloudiness persists into the night.
- Winds intensify, blowing northeast at 30 km/h with gusts up to 50 km/h.
- Temperatures will slightly drop to -1°C.
Tuesday, December 26
- Freezing rain is forecasted, creating potentially slippery conditions.
- Daytime temperatures will remain around +1°C.
- Nighttime will be cloudy with a low of -2°C.
Wednesday, December 27:
- Cloudy skies continue with a high of 0°C.
- Night will bring more clouds and colder temperatures, dropping to -9°C.
Weather Trivia: Fort Frances’ Winter Conditions
Did you know that Fort Frances often experiences a wide range of winter weather, from mild temperatures to freezing rain and heavy snowfall, making it important for residents to stay prepared for varying conditions?