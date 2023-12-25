Christmas Day Sunshine with a Chill in Vermilion Bay and Dryden
Residents in Vermilion Bay and Dryden are greeted by -2°C and light snow early Christmas morning, with a sunny day ahead.
Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)
- Sunny skies forecasted throughout the day.
- Northeast winds will develop later in the morning at 20 km/h.
- A high of -2°C is expected, with wind chill making it feel closer to -10°C.
Night
- Cloudiness will increase towards the late evening.
- Northeast winds continue at 20 km/h.
- Overnight temperatures dropping to -3°C, with wind chills around -9°C.
Tuesday, December 26
- A cloudy day with a high of -1°C.
- Cloudy conditions continue into the night with a low of -6°C.
Wednesday, December 27
- The day will remain cloudy with a high of -4°C.
- The night will also be cloudy with temperatures falling to -12°C.
Weather Trivia: Winter in Vermilion Bay and Dryden
Did you know that the winters in Vermilion Bay and Dryden are known for their picturesque snow-covered landscapes, offering ideal conditions for winter sports such as snowmobiling and ice fishing?