Vermilion Bay and Dryden: A Sunny, Chillier Christmas Followed by Cloudy Week

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
5011
Winter Weather Update

Christmas Day Sunshine with a Chill in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Residents in Vermilion Bay and Dryden are greeted by -2°C and light snow early Christmas morning, with a sunny day ahead.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)

  • Sunny skies forecasted throughout the day.
  • Northeast winds will develop later in the morning at 20 km/h.
  • A high of -2°C is expected, with wind chill making it feel closer to -10°C.

Night

  • Cloudiness will increase towards the late evening.
  • Northeast winds continue at 20 km/h.
  • Overnight temperatures dropping to -3°C, with wind chills around -9°C.

Tuesday, December 26

  • A cloudy day with a high of -1°C.
  • Cloudy conditions continue into the night with a low of -6°C.

Wednesday, December 27

  • The day will remain cloudy with a high of -4°C.
  • The night will also be cloudy with temperatures falling to -12°C.

Weather Trivia: Winter in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Did you know that the winters in Vermilion Bay and Dryden are known for their picturesque snow-covered landscapes, offering ideal conditions for winter sports such as snowmobiling and ice fishing?

