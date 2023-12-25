Christmas Day Sunshine with a Chill in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Residents in Vermilion Bay and Dryden are greeted by -2°C and light snow early Christmas morning, with a sunny day ahead.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)

Sunny skies forecasted throughout the day.

Northeast winds will develop later in the morning at 20 km/h.

A high of -2°C is expected, with wind chill making it feel closer to -10°C.

Night

Cloudiness will increase towards the late evening.

Northeast winds continue at 20 km/h.

Overnight temperatures dropping to -3°C, with wind chills around -9°C.

Tuesday, December 26

A cloudy day with a high of -1°C.

Cloudy conditions continue into the night with a low of -6°C.

Wednesday, December 27

The day will remain cloudy with a high of -4°C.

The night will also be cloudy with temperatures falling to -12°C.

Weather Trivia: Winter in Vermilion Bay and Dryden

Did you know that the winters in Vermilion Bay and Dryden are known for their picturesque snow-covered landscapes, offering ideal conditions for winter sports such as snowmobiling and ice fishing?