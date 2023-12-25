Bright and Brisk Christmas Day in Kenora and Clearwater Bay

Residents of Kenora and Clearwater Bay are waking up to a chilly -4°C on Christmas morning, with a sunny day ahead.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)

The day promises ample sunshine.

Northeast winds picking up to 20 km/h in the early afternoon.

High temperatures reaching -1°C, with wind chills making it feel closer to -9°C.

Night

Cloudiness will increase later in the evening.

Northeast winds will continue at 20 km/h.

The temperature will drop to a low of -1°C, with wind chills around -7°C.

Tuesday, December 26

A cloudy day with a high at the freezing mark.

The night will see cloudy periods and a low of -6°C.

Wednesday, December 27

The weather will be a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -2°C.

Nighttime will bring cloudy periods and a low of -11°C.

Weather Trivia: Kenora’s Winter Climate

Did you know that Kenora, located near the northern shore of Lake of the Woods, experiences cold, snowy winters, making it a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts?