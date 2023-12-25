Bright and Brisk Christmas Day in Kenora and Clearwater Bay
Residents of Kenora and Clearwater Bay are waking up to a chilly -4°C on Christmas morning, with a sunny day ahead.
Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)
- The day promises ample sunshine.
- Northeast winds picking up to 20 km/h in the early afternoon.
- High temperatures reaching -1°C, with wind chills making it feel closer to -9°C.
Night
- Cloudiness will increase later in the evening.
- Northeast winds will continue at 20 km/h.
- The temperature will drop to a low of -1°C, with wind chills around -7°C.
Tuesday, December 26
- A cloudy day with a high at the freezing mark.
- The night will see cloudy periods and a low of -6°C.
Wednesday, December 27
- The weather will be a mix of sun and cloud, with a high of -2°C.
- Nighttime will bring cloudy periods and a low of -11°C.
Weather Trivia: Kenora’s Winter Climate
Did you know that Kenora, located near the northern shore of Lake of the Woods, experiences cold, snowy winters, making it a popular destination for winter sports enthusiasts?