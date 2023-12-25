Frosty Christmas Day with Sun and Cloud Mix in Sachigo Lake

Residents of Sachigo Lake are experiencing a cold -9°C on Christmas Day, with a mixed weather pattern ahead.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)

A day with a mix of sun and cloud.

Light winds up to 15 km/h.

Daytime high of -10°C, with wind chills of -18°C in the morning and improving to -13°C in the afternoon.

Night

The evening will be clear, with continued light winds.

Nighttime temperatures will drop to -15°C, with wind chills of -14°C in the evening and -21°C overnight.

Tuesday, December 26

A sunny day is in store, with a high of -9°C.

Clear skies continue into the night, with a low of -16°C.

Wednesday, December 27

Another day of sunshine, with a high of -10°C.

The clear skies will persist into the night, with temperatures dropping to -15°C.

Weather Trivia: Winter in Sachigo Lake

Did you know that Sachigo Lake, like many other northern communities, experiences long, cold winters with temperatures often dropping below -20°C? These conditions create stunning winter landscapes, making it a picturesque, albeit frosty, wonderland.