Sioux Lookout Weather – Snowy Start to Christmas! Sunny Christmas Day Ahead

By
NetNewsLedger Weather Desk
-
5114
It is now Winter yet and no there isn't snow Yet! Just an appetizer for the coming winter.

Sioux Lookout Experiences Light Snowfall on Christmas Morning

In Sioux Lookout, residents are facing a chilly -1°C with light snow early on Christmas Eve.

Early Early Morning!

  • Transition from rain to snow, ending later in the evening.
  • Expected local snowfall of around 2 cm.
  • North winds at 20 km/h developing in the evening.
  • Temperatures dropping to a low of -4°C, with a wind chill of -8°C overnight.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)

  • A sunny day is in store, with light winds up to 15 km/h.
  • A high of -2°C is forecasted, with a wind chill feeling close to -9°C.

Night:

  • The evening will see a few clouds, with increasing cloudiness after midnight.
  • East winds at 20 km/h expected in the evening.
  • Overnight low of -4°C, with wind chills near -10°C.

Tuesday, December 26

  • The day will be cloudy, with a high temperature of -2°C.
  • Overnight, expect cloudy skies with a low of -8°C.

Wednesday, December 27

  • Another cloudy day, with a high of -4°C.
  • Nighttime will continue to be cloudy, with temperatures dropping to -13°C.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout’s Winter Climate

Did you know that Sioux Lookout typically experiences a long winter season, often marked by significant snowfall and cold temperatures that can extend into early spring?

