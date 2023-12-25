Sioux Lookout Experiences Light Snowfall on Christmas Morning

In Sioux Lookout, residents are facing a chilly -1°C with light snow early on Christmas Eve.

Early Early Morning!

Transition from rain to snow, ending later in the evening.

Expected local snowfall of around 2 cm.

North winds at 20 km/h developing in the evening.

Temperatures dropping to a low of -4°C, with a wind chill of -8°C overnight.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)

A sunny day is in store, with light winds up to 15 km/h.

A high of -2°C is forecasted, with a wind chill feeling close to -9°C.

Night:

The evening will see a few clouds, with increasing cloudiness after midnight.

East winds at 20 km/h expected in the evening.

Overnight low of -4°C, with wind chills near -10°C.

Tuesday, December 26

The day will be cloudy, with a high temperature of -2°C.

Overnight, expect cloudy skies with a low of -8°C.

Wednesday, December 27

Another cloudy day, with a high of -4°C.

Nighttime will continue to be cloudy, with temperatures dropping to -13°C.

Weather Trivia: Sioux Lookout’s Winter Climate

Did you know that Sioux Lookout typically experiences a long winter season, often marked by significant snowfall and cold temperatures that can extend into early spring?