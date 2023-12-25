Light Snow in Red Lake Marks a Frosty Christmas Morning
Red Lake – WEATHER – Residents in Red Lake are experiencing a chilly -5°C with light snowfall early on Christmas Morning.
- Snow will end early in the evening, leading to partly cloudy skies.
- Northwest winds at 20 km/h are expected to become light later in the evening.
- A low of -9°C is forecasted, with wind chills of -6°C in the evening and -11°C overnight.
Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)
- The day promises mainly sunny skies.
- Light winds up to 15 km/h.
- Daytime high of -3°C, with morning wind chill at -14°C and improving to -5°C in the afternoon.
Night:
- The evening will be marked by a few clouds.
- Temperatures will drop to a low of -6°C, with wind chills around -10°C.
Tuesday, December 26
- A day with a mix of sun and cloud.
- The high will be -2°C.
Night:
- Clear skies with a low of -8°C.
Wednesday, December 27:
- A mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with a high of -4°C.
- The night will be clear, dropping to -11°C.
Weather Trivia: Winter in Red Lake Did you know that Red Lake typically experiences its coldest month in January, when the average low temperature can drop to around -23°C? The area is known for its beautiful snowy landscapes, making it a picturesque winter destination.