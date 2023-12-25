Weather: Red Lake: Snowy Evening Leads to Sunny Christmas Day

Light Snow in Red Lake Marks a Frosty Christmas Morning

Red Lake – WEATHER – Residents in Red Lake are experiencing a chilly -5°C with light snowfall early on Christmas Morning.

  • Snow will end early in the evening, leading to partly cloudy skies.
  • Northwest winds at 20 km/h are expected to become light later in the evening.
  • A low of -9°C is forecasted, with wind chills of -6°C in the evening and -11°C overnight.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)

  • The day promises mainly sunny skies.
  • Light winds up to 15 km/h.
  • Daytime high of -3°C, with morning wind chill at -14°C and improving to -5°C in the afternoon.

Night:

  • The evening will be marked by a few clouds.
  • Temperatures will drop to a low of -6°C, with wind chills around -10°C.

Tuesday, December 26

  • A day with a mix of sun and cloud.
  • The high will be -2°C.

Night:

  • Clear skies with a low of -8°C.

Wednesday, December 27:

  • A mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with a high of -4°C.
  • The night will be clear, dropping to -11°C.

Weather Trivia: Winter in Red Lake Did you know that Red Lake typically experiences its coldest month in January, when the average low temperature can drop to around -23°C? The area is known for its beautiful snowy landscapes, making it a picturesque winter destination.

