Light Snow in Red Lake Marks a Frosty Christmas Morning

Red Lake – WEATHER – Residents in Red Lake are experiencing a chilly -5°C with light snowfall early on Christmas Morning.

Snow will end early in the evening, leading to partly cloudy skies.

Northwest winds at 20 km/h are expected to become light later in the evening.

A low of -9°C is forecasted, with wind chills of -6°C in the evening and -11°C overnight.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)

The day promises mainly sunny skies.

Light winds up to 15 km/h.

Daytime high of -3°C, with morning wind chill at -14°C and improving to -5°C in the afternoon.

Night:

The evening will be marked by a few clouds.

Temperatures will drop to a low of -6°C, with wind chills around -10°C.

Tuesday, December 26

A day with a mix of sun and cloud.

The high will be -2°C.

Night:

Clear skies with a low of -8°C.

Wednesday, December 27:

A mix of sun and cloud throughout the day, with a high of -4°C.

The night will be clear, dropping to -11°C.

Weather Trivia: Winter in Red Lake Did you know that Red Lake typically experiences its coldest month in January, when the average low temperature can drop to around -23°C? The area is known for its beautiful snowy landscapes, making it a picturesque winter destination.