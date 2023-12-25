Light Snow Ushers in Christmas Day in Whitesand and Armstrong

Residents of Whitesand and Armstrong are experiencing a chilly -1°C and light snowfall early on Christmas Eve.

Tonight:

A transition from rain to snow around midnight, with an expected local snowfall of 2 cm.

Winds from the south at 20 km/h will become lighter early in the evening.

Temperatures will hover around zero.

Christmas Day (Monday, December 25)

Periods of light snow will end early in the morning, followed by clearing skies.

Light winds up to 15 km/h are expected.

The daytime high will be zero, with an afternoon wind chill of -8°C.

Night:

Clear skies early, becoming partly cloudy after midnight.

Light winds will continue, with temperatures dropping to a low of -10°C.

Evening wind chill will be -8°C, getting colder to -15°C overnight.

Tuesday, December 26

A cloudy day with a 30% chance of flurries.

Daytime high of -4°C.

Night:

Continued cloudy conditions with a low of -8°C.

Wednesday, December 27

The day will be cloudy with a high of -6°C.

Nighttime will see cloudy periods and a low of -14°C.

Weather Trivia: Snowfall in Whitesand and Armstrong

Did you know that Whitesand and Armstrong often experience their first snowfall in early November, marking the transition to the colder months? This region is known for its scenic winter landscapes, particularly after a fresh snowfall.