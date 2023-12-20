THUNDER BAY – MISSING — The Thunder Bay Police Service has issued a public appeal for assistance in locating a missing person, 30-year-old Delaney KAKEKAYSKUNG.

Last Known Whereabouts:

Delaney was last seen on December 15, 2023, in the vicinity of Syndicate Avenue near Arthur Street. She was last in contact via social media on December 18, 2023, before being reported missing to the police on December 20, 2023.

Physical Description:

Delaney is described as an Indigenous female, standing at 5’4″ with a slender build. She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Attire:

At the time of her disappearance, Delaney was wearing all-black clothing. Unfortunately, there is currently no photograph available for reference.

Assist the Investigation:

The Thunder Bay Police Service is urging anyone with information about Delaney KAKEKAYSKUNG’s whereabouts to come forward and provide their assistance. Please contact the police at (807) 684-1200 with any relevant information.

Submit Tips Anonymously:

For those who wish to maintain anonymity, you can submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com. Your cooperation can play a crucial role in reuniting Delaney with her loved ones.