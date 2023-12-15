THUNDER BAY – On October 20, 2023, at 5:41 p.m., members of the Thunder Bay and Nipigon Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Detachments, Shuniah Volunteer Fire Department, and Superior North Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to a report of a two-vehicle collision on Highway 11-17 in the area of Superior Shores Road involving a tractor trailer unit and a passenger vehicle.

Highway 11-17 is closed as the OPP continues their investigation. It is expected to be a lengthy closure.

The O.P.P. will distribute details and updates of the road closure as information becomes available.

Please do not call O.P.P. Provincial Communication Centres for road advisory updates or road condition information.

Visit the Ontario Ministry of Transportation website at ontario.ca/511, twitter @511Ontario or call 511 traveler’s information for updates on this road closure.