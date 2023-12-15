KENORA, ON – Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members, conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) initiative, apprehended three individuals for drug-related offences on December 14, 2023.

During the RIDE operation in the City of Kenora, officers encountered a known suspended driver, initiating an investigation under the Cannabis Control Act due to the driver’s access to cannabis.

The inquiry unveiled the possession of suspected illicit substances—cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone—leading to further discoveries of Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking.

Charges were laid against the following individuals:

Diondre BEALS, 26, of Alberta: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid other than Heroin

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00 Andrew HIBBERT, 46, of Alberta: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid other than Heroin

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00 Justin ROSE, 32, of Kenora: Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine

Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid other than Heroin

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00

Failure to comply with a probation order

Drive while suspended

The accused were held in custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 15, 2023.