Kenora OPP RIDE Check Leads to Drug Arrests for Three

By
James Murray
-
3912
Kenora OPP RIDE Check Leads to Drug Arrests
Kenora OPP RIDE Check Leads to Drug Arrests and Seizure of Drugs and Cash

KENORA, ON – Kenora Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) members, conducting a RIDE (Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere) initiative, apprehended three individuals for drug-related offences on December 14, 2023.

During the RIDE operation in the City of Kenora, officers encountered a known suspended driver, initiating an investigation under the Cannabis Control Act due to the driver’s access to cannabis.

The inquiry unveiled the possession of suspected illicit substances—cocaine, fentanyl, and oxycodone—leading to further discoveries of Canadian currency and items associated with drug trafficking.

Charges were laid against the following individuals:

  1. Diondre BEALS, 26, of Alberta:
    • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
    • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid other than Heroin
    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00
  2. Andrew HIBBERT, 46, of Alberta:
    • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
    • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid other than Heroin
    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00
  3. Justin ROSE, 32, of Kenora:
    • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Cocaine
    • Possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of Trafficking – Opioid other than Heroin
    • Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000.00
    • Failure to comply with a probation order
    • Drive while suspended

The accused were held in custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 15, 2023.

Previous articleTwo Vehicle Collision Closes Highway 11-17 Near Superior Shores Road
Next articleOPP Arrest Mikhail VASILIEV Following Three-Year Investigation into Ransomware Attacks
James Murray
http://www.netnewsledger.com
NetNewsledger.com or NNL offers news, information, opinions and positive ideas for Thunder Bay, Ontario, Northwestern Ontario and the world. NNL covers a large region of Ontario, but are also widely read around the country and the world. To reach us by email: newsroom@netnewsledger.com Reach the Newsroom: (807) 355-1862
Dailymotion Linkedin Twitter Vimeo Youtube

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR