THUNDER BAY – News – There is another threat at St. Patrick High School this morning. The school is in lockdown mode.

The Lakehead Catholic District School Board advises, “This morning we were notified that there is a threat to St. Patrick High School. Thunder Bay Police have been contacted and the school has immediately gone into Lockdown.”

There was an arrest made of a local youth earlier in the week.

School Board officials and Thunder Bay Police Service have not disclosed the nature of the threats at local Catholic High Schools which have been happening in recent weeks.