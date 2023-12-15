MOOSE FACTORY FIRST NATION – In connection with ongoing drug trafficking investigations in Moose Factory, nine individuals, including multiple from Southern Ontario, were apprehended following targeted searches on December 13, 2023.

Members of the Nishnawbe Police Service’s North East Drug Enforcement Unit, supported by the NAPS Emergency Response Team, NAPS Intelligence Unit, NAPS Moose Factory Detachment officers, and the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, executed warrants at three residential addresses in Moose Factory.

The warrants, a result of continuous investigations into drug trafficking, led to significant seizures:

Keshaylowuk Road Residence: Seized: Crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, non-firearm prohibited weapon, cash, drug paraphernalia. Three suspects in custody.

Libbeaus Beck Road Residence (First): Seized: Fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone, cash, drug paraphernalia. Three accused in custody.

Libbeaus Beck Road Residence (Second): Seized: Cocaine, cash. Three suspects in custody.



The estimated street value of seized drugs exceeds $30,000, with cash exceeding $5,000 CAD.

Charged include:

Stephanie SACKANEY, 43, of Moose Factory Jasmine CHEECHOO, 23, of Moose Factory Benjamin OMOREGIE, 22, of Toronto Diane CHEECHOO, 32, of Moose Factory Parris DONALD, 25, Southern Ontario resident Isaiah Elijah HONNIGAN, 26, of Brampton, Ont. Cheyenne SPENCER, 30, of Moose Factory Muriel SPENCE, 29, of Kashechewan First Nation Zebulon MAYBEE, 34, of Moose Factory

CHARGES LAID:

Stephanie SACKANEY, 43, of Moose Factory, is charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Jasmine CHEECHOO, 23, of Moose Factory, is charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Benjamin OMOREGIE, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:

Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Obstruct Peace Officer

Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose

Diane CHEECHOO, 32, of Moose Factory, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Parris DONALD, 25, a resident of southern Ontario, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Isaiah Elijah HONNIGAN, 26, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Cheyenne SPENCER, 30, of Moose Factory, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Muriel SPENCE, 29, of Kashechewan First Nation, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Zebulon MAYBEE, 34, of Moose Factory, is charged with:

Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon

Notably:

OMOREGIE, DONALD, and HONNIGAN appeared in bail court on December 14.

DONALD and HONNIGAN were released on conditions.

OMOREGIE was remanded into custody.

All other accused were released with conditions and future appearance dates on December 13.