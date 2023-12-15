MOOSE FACTORY FIRST NATION – In connection with ongoing drug trafficking investigations in Moose Factory, nine individuals, including multiple from Southern Ontario, were apprehended following targeted searches on December 13, 2023.
Members of the Nishnawbe Police Service’s North East Drug Enforcement Unit, supported by the NAPS Emergency Response Team, NAPS Intelligence Unit, NAPS Moose Factory Detachment officers, and the OPP’s Community Street Crime Unit, executed warrants at three residential addresses in Moose Factory.
The warrants, a result of continuous investigations into drug trafficking, led to significant seizures:
- Keshaylowuk Road Residence:
- Seized: Crystal methamphetamine, fentanyl, non-firearm prohibited weapon, cash, drug paraphernalia.
- Three suspects in custody.
- Libbeaus Beck Road Residence (First):
- Seized: Fentanyl, cocaine, hydromorphone, cash, drug paraphernalia.
- Three accused in custody.
- Libbeaus Beck Road Residence (Second):
- Seized: Cocaine, cash.
- Three suspects in custody.
The estimated street value of seized drugs exceeds $30,000, with cash exceeding $5,000 CAD.
Charged include:
- Stephanie SACKANEY, 43, of Moose Factory
- Jasmine CHEECHOO, 23, of Moose Factory
- Benjamin OMOREGIE, 22, of Toronto
- Diane CHEECHOO, 32, of Moose Factory
- Parris DONALD, 25, Southern Ontario resident
- Isaiah Elijah HONNIGAN, 26, of Brampton, Ont.
- Cheyenne SPENCER, 30, of Moose Factory
- Muriel SPENCE, 29, of Kashechewan First Nation
- Zebulon MAYBEE, 34, of Moose Factory
CHARGES LAID:
Stephanie SACKANEY, 43, of Moose Factory, is charged with:
- Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
Jasmine CHEECHOO, 23, of Moose Factory, is charged with:
- Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
Benjamin OMOREGIE, 22, of Toronto, is charged with:
- Possession of Methamphetamine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- Obstruct Peace Officer
- Possession of Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose
Diane CHEECHOO, 32, of Moose Factory, is charged with:
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
Parris DONALD, 25, a resident of southern Ontario, is charged with:
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
Isaiah Elijah HONNIGAN, 26, of Brampton, Ont., is charged with:
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Fentanyl for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
Cheyenne SPENCER, 30, of Moose Factory, is charged with:
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
Muriel SPENCE, 29, of Kashechewan First Nation, is charged with:
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
Zebulon MAYBEE, 34, of Moose Factory, is charged with:
- Possession of Cocaine for the Purpose of Trafficking
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000
- Unauthorized Possession of a Weapon
Notably:
- OMOREGIE, DONALD, and HONNIGAN appeared in bail court on December 14.
- DONALD and HONNIGAN were released on conditions.
- OMOREGIE was remanded into custody.
All other accused were released with conditions and future appearance dates on December 13.