FORT FRANCES – NEWS – During a Reduce Impaired Driving Everywhere (RIDE) check conducted by the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) in Fort Frances, officers made a significant arrest and weapon seizure just before midnight on December 14, 2023, on Highway 11/71 in Alberton Township.

During the RIDE check, officers observed open liquor and cannabis in a vehicle entering the check stop. A subsequent search, authorized under the Cannabis Control Act 2017, revealed that the passenger was in possession of imitation brass knuckles and an imitation handgun.

Further investigation uncovered that the passenger faced outstanding weapon charges and was wanted by the Fort Frances OPP on two warrants.

Arrest and Charges: Drayden BRAGG, a 21-year-old resident of Devlin, has been criminally charged with one count of possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and one count of possession of an imitation weapon for a dangerous purpose. The accused is currently held for bail and is scheduled to appear in the Fort Frances Ontario Court of Justice on December 15, 2023.

The driver of the vehicle received an offence notice for having cannabis readily available.

OPP’s Offender Management and Apprehension Program (OMAP): The OPP’s OMAP, active throughout the province, aims to hold offenders accountable for their release conditions, contributing to crime reduction, victim support, and improved public safety.

Criminal Code of Canada Charges and Penalties:

Possession of a Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose: Section 88 of the Criminal Code. Penalties include imprisonment up to 10 years.

Possession of an Imitation Weapon for a Dangerous Purpose: Section 85(2) of the Criminal Code. Penalties include imprisonment up to 5 years.

Reporting Information: Individuals with information on bail violations or wanted persons are encouraged to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.ontariocrimestoppers.ca.